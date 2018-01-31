A support unit for young people with severe dyslexia is turning lives of young people in Chelmsford around.

The Dyslexia Support Unit at Forest Hall School, in Stansted, works with students that have low literacy skills.

Students from Chelmsford attend lessons with three specialist teachers who focus on multi-sensory teaching, while boosting confidence and self-esteem.

Previous students who have joined the unit with low achievement levels have gone on to successful careers as civil engineers, leisure centre trainers and theatrical costume designers.

Sue Flood, head of the unit, said the core message her team gives to students is that having dyslexia should not be a barrier to achieving.

She said: “There is no stigma here to having dyslexia. Students who attend the unit are involved in the main school, they become prefects and sports leaders.”

The unit works with students who have an Education Health Care Plan in place, with dyslexia as their main need.

Forest Hall School, like any other school, has students with dyslexia in mainstream lessons but those with severe needs attend the unit for up to six hours each week.

Teaching is very visual, with images and cards used, along with key words, specialist vocabulary and access to IT. Extra thinking time is also given to enable students to process what they are being taught and instructions are given clearly without too many steps given at once.

During exams, students are officially entitled to a reader, a scribe and 25 per cent extra time.

Mrs Flood said: “We set up a bespoke programme for each student based on the content of their Education Health Care Plan, which is evaluated termly.

“To prepare them for life beyond school, we teach them strategies which enable them to be independent. We teach them strategies and encourage the use of technology which will help them. We want students to have the confidence to tell people ‘this is how I learn best’. We see them blossom.”

When Finnbarr Ambrose, 16, from Braintree, joined Forest Hall his parents feared he would struggle to achieve. Instead, he collected a grade 7 in English Literature and a grade 6 in English Language, grades considered higher than strong passes.

Hi mum, Lucy, said: “Finnbarr has reached a level in education we thought was beyond him. The unit taught him useful strategies he continues to use in his studies in sixth form and while he still needs additional support, he has learnt to ask for help and advice while still owning his own efforts and goals.”