A yellow weather warning has been put in place for tonight and tomorrow.

Following a spell of rain, sleet and snow, temperatures will fall quickly allowing ice to form on untreated surfaces.

Further showers of rain, sleet and snow will follow in the west on Thursday morning, potentially diluting overnight treatments.

Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces are possible.