A yellow weather warning has been put in place for tonight and tomorrow.

Following a spell of rain, sleet and snow, temperatures will fall quickly allowing ice to form on untreated surfaces.

Further showers of rain, sleet and snow will follow in the west on Thursday morning, potentially diluting overnight treatments.

Here is your evening rush hour forecast - it stays cold and windy with further showers. Snow will fall in places with an ice risk for many. With numerous warnings in force, stay #weatheraware pic.twitter.com/7jEf56Butn — Met Office (@metoffice) January 31, 2018

Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces are possible.