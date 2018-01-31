A public meeting to discuss for a bus gate on Baddow Road to was cancelled after hundreds of residents, unable to fit inside the venue, refused to leave.

The meeting was held at The Orchards Meadgate Church in Mascalls Way, Great Baddow. Residents were desperate to speak with Councillor Kevin Bentley, who was promoting the current Baddow gate proposals on behalf of Essex County Council.

Police were called to calm residents who were unable to access the hall after Reverend Tim Ball had been unsuccessful.

Eventually, it was decided that the meeting would not proceed as the hall capacity of 200 was in danger of being exceeded and there were many concerned residents still outside the hall who were unable to attend.

Great Baddow East city councillors, representing the ward where the bus gate is set to have the greatest impact, Liz Ahmed, Stephanie Scott and Gillian Smith, were at the meeting.

They said: “There are other ways to stop the increase in air pollution and this initiative by Essex County Council is by no means the solution.

“We have been in discussion for some time with Maxine Jones, working through research and discussing this with residents, who we know have signed Maxine’s petition.

“To date, we have so far changed the Bus Gate Scheme to morning and evening only 7am to 10am and 4pm to 7pm, but we do not believe that this is enough of a solution but more of a compromise with which we are not in agreement,”

Maxine Jones, a Baddow Road resident, has created the ‘No to Baddow Bus Gate’ Petition.

Maxine referred to a report relating to the traffic counts for the roads that link with the Army and Navy Roundabout stating that buses, especially the older buses in current use in Chelmsford, are the main cause of the air pollution.

She said: “Roads are a county council matter, not something that our city councillors can do anything about, other than lobby Councillor Bentley and his county council colleagues.

“I think they are as frustrated as the rest of us.

“To date 2,360 people have signed the petition, yet Councillor Bentley and Essex County Council have so far ignored our concerns.”