Hundreds of residents will be able to visit some of the county’s top tourist attractions for free in March.

Residents can bid for free tickets as part of Essex Big Weekend, a scheme which is designed to encourage people to rediscover the amazing things to see and do in their home county.

Attractions across Essex will donate tickets for residents to use on March 24 and 25.

Residents can bid for free tickets to as many attractions as they wish from February 8.

Two tickets per household will be allocated by ballot to the lucky winners, with some family tickets available as well.

Visit Essex marketing and PR manager, Carol Jolly, said: “We are thrilled with the keen response to the second Essex Big Weekend from local businesses – dozens have signed up so far, and we hope more will follow.

“The Big Weekend is ideal to kick-start the tourist season, but it’s also a great way to reignite excitement for the county amongst those who should be its biggest advocates – Essex’s residents.

“It’s very easy to forget or miss entirely the wonderful, unique and heart-warming attractions – big and small – right on our doorstep.”

The Big Weekend is one event in a series of campaigns planned by Visit Essex to strengthen tourism in the county.

Attractions that are already free to enter will be offering a range of extras, such as guided tours, events or special gifts.

Some of the attractions that have offered tickets to Essex Big Weekend include Barleylands, Colchester Castle, Adventure Island, East Anglian Railway Museum, Lee Valley White Water Centre and many more.

Tourism attractions can sign up by February 2 at essexbigweekend.co.uk/attraction-register.