A long-serving police officer has been praised for saving a man’s life who had fallen unconscious.

SC Perry Woolner was walking his dog with family members when he gave life-saving CPR to a man.

On Sunday, January 28, Perry was in the Chelmsford area when he saw a woman struggling to walk along with a man.

As he approached the woman, she informed him that her husband had suddenly come over unwell and she was trying to walk him home.

The pair walked the man to their nearby house to allow him to rest. As the man was put onto his bed, he fell unconscious.

Perry’s training kicked in and he commenced life-saving CPR whilst calling the ambulance. He spoke with the ambulance operator and continued CPR until the ambulance arrived.

Perry has since returned to the man’s house to check on his welfare. He’s recovered from the incident and passed on his thanks to Perry.

Sc Perry Woolner from the Casualty Reduction Section said: “I saw members of the public in distress and I helped out, it’s what I’ve been trained to do. I’m thankful that by chance I was nearby to this incident and was able to help. I was just doing what anyone else would have.

“Being able to help people is why I became a Special and have continued to volunteer for 27 years. “

Perry is a Special Constable who volunteers his time to help and protect his local community. If you would like to become a Special Constable, apply on our website: www.essex.police.uk/specials.