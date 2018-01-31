Essex has been revealed as the seventh most successful place for people to give up smoking.

Data released today shows nearly 66,000 adults dropped the notoriously bad habit in the space of six months with the help of the NHS.

Commenting on the new figures, Duncan Selbie, chief executive of Public Health England, said: 'A smokefree generation is now within sight.

'While those smoking is overall in decline, the numbers smoking in poorer communities are much higher.

'Only by everyone pulling together can we hope to end the loss of life and suffering smoking has wreaked and PHE will work unceasingly to make this happen.'

More than 134,000 had sought help from NHS stop smoking services between April and September last year - including 1,800 teenagers.

The data from the NHS also revealed where the most, and least - successful places for quitting are.

Most successful

Slough - 83% Staffordshire - 82% Bracknell Forest - 79% Windsor and Maidenhead - 75% Croydon - 74% Havering - 70% Essex - 69% Rutland - 68% Bath and Somerset - 68% Southwark - 67%

Least Successful