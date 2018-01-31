Two people have been arrested after a car failed to stop for police following an ANPR activation yesterday (Wednesday, January 31).

Officers conducted an authorised pursuit after a BMW activated ANPR near the Dunton area, shortly after 8.20pm.

The car was stopped by officers at around 9.30pm in Down Hall Road, Rayleigh.

The occupants made off and a 21-year-old man from Chelmsford and 45-year-old woman from Loughton were subsequently arrested.

They were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle. The man was also arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, and dangerous driving.

Both remain in police custody pending ongoing enquiries.

Two police officers received minor injuries during the incident, but remained on duty.