A TRAINING firm, which has a branch in Moulsham Street, is introducing a new community award.

Pitman Training is launching the competition as part of its 2018 SuperAchievers activity and 180th year celebrations.

Groups in Chelmsford are being invited to tell their story and share their challenges for the chance to win support from the SuperAchiever Awards.

From marketing to social media, blog writing to web design, accounts packages to Microsoft training, there’s a variety of training available for volunteers and organisers to help fill skills gaps and improve existing knowledge, and Pitman is looking to provide the winners from the region with free training.

Chelmsford Centre Manager, Susan Staley said “We’re so excited about this new addition to SuperAchievers, which traditionally just rewards individual career achievements.”

Visit www.pitmansuperachievers.com