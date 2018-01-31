Essex County Council is to sponsor the Essex Digital Awards.

The council's Apprentice Promotion and Brokerage Hub, along with its Superfast Essex programme, are helping to champion businesses and organisations in the county by sponsoring the awards.

The event, established in 2013, will celebrate the online achievements of all businesses, charities and schools from across the county at Hylands House in Chelmsford on May 3.

Cllr Kevin Bentley, Essex County Council’s deputy leader with responsibility for economic growth, said: “Digital is crucial for any business and the awards recognise the importance of online presence and digital talent in Essex.

"The categories are judged by some of the world’s biggest companies.

“As an official sponsor, we are urging Essex businesses, charities and schools to enter into the awards.”

The Apprentice Promotion and Brokerage Hub will sponsor Best Website for Education, Schools or Charity.

Superfast Essex will sponsor the Online Retailer category.

In total there are twelve categories, which are free to enter, and an independent panel of judges preside over the entries with gold, silver and bronze awards presented to the winners.

Iain Johnson, co-founder of the Essex Digital Awards, said: "We are extremely grateful to have been working with Superfast Essex for four years at the Essex Digital Awards.

"Over the past five years the Essex Digital Awards has grown to become an extremely successful event with hundreds of businesses each year competing for one of these much sought-after accolades.

"We are absolutely delighted to be working with Essex County Council's Apprenticeship Hub in 2018 and have the opportunity to promote their services to our vast audience of businesses.”