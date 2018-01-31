THE FIRE service helped pay respects to a 94-year-old former firefighter who dedicated his life to serving the public.

William “Billy” Connell, who was part of the crew at Great Baddow, began his career as a member of the Auxiliary Fire Service at the outset of the Second World War at the age of just 16.

At the time of his death, on December 23 last year when he was living in Shoebury, he had spent more than five decades fighting fires and keeping the public safe.

Essex Fire Service sent a crew and a fire engine to his funeral in St Andrew’s Church, Shoebury, as a mark of respect.

His daughter Erica Carvosso, of Church Road, Shoebury, said: “From a very early age, he dedicated his life to preventing fires and saving lives. The stories we’ve heard over the years always made us incredibly proud.”

Born on February 10, 1923 in London, William Connell was the elder brother of two sisters and was the man of the house after his father passed away when he was just four years old.

In 1939, aged 16, Billy joined the Auxiliary Fire Service but as he was too young to fight fires he would ride round London on a motorbike reporting fires to the stations even throughout the Blitz.

When he was old enough, he joined the army and spent the Second World War in North Africa where he worked as a dispatch rider.

His granddaughter Catherine Stacey said: “He was riding motorbikes all over the desert. He had great fun while there with all his fellow men, getting up to all sorts.

“Sunshine all day long, three meals a day - he really enjoyed his time there.”

On returning to Britain at the end of the war, Billy wanted to continue protecting the public as part of the fire service and so joined the National Fire Service.

This was the organisation set up during the war which would later become the London Fire Brigade and he was stationed at Bethnal Green.

Catherine said: “He was there for about ten years and saw many sights.

“Everything from countless fires and even suicides at the tube stations which he always said was the worst to see.”

Billy was then transferred to Brentwood before being moved to Great Baddow where he became part of the day-manning crew and stayed until his retirement. But even after he retired, he continued to dedicate his time to the fire service and became the Chief Fire Officer’s driver at Hutton station.

Shortly after, he became a Fire Prevention Officer for the Port of London Authority which involved inspecting all the fire equipment at ports including Tilbury.

Catherine said: “My Grandad was a great man, my hero and my friend.”

Erica added: “He loved his job and led a very full life serving the public.”

Billy died at the age of 94 from cancer at the Bupa Care Home in Basildon where his family say he received exceptional care.