Big Cars Ltd has closed its doors because of 'unsustainable trading conditions'.

The car dealership, which has showrooms in Witham, Chelmsford and Sudbury, posted a message on its Twitter page on Sunday saying its weekend closure had caused uncertainty.

Hello All, We have been closed this weekend which has caused some inconvenience to our clients as well as some uncertainty, from tomorrow morning any clients that need help or require assistance with their enquires can you please contact on 01376 503584 or inbox us as usual. — Big Cars (@BigCarsLtd) January 28, 2018

A prior message on Saturday morning said: "A short message for our clients we are closed today and tomorrow.

"On Monday we will contacting existing clients on a case by case basis to help them with any enquiries.

"We thank you for your patience at this time and apologise for any inconvenience caused."

The Times has made several attempts to make contact with Big Cars Ltd but all phone calls were left unanswered.

When a reporter visited thes site this afternoon a tow truck was removing cars from the forecourt.

The business was founded by owner Adam Stott from the bedroom of his mum's house almost ten years ago and was named by the London Stock Exchange as one of the UK's most inspirational companies.

Mr Stott also runs a coaching business as a wealth coach.

UPDATE 4.40pm:

Adam Stott, Director of Big Cars Ltd, said: "Due to unsustainable trading conditions, Big Cars Ltd took the difficult and unavoidable decision to cease trading on 29th January.

"Our immediate priority is to secure the best possible outcome for customers and creditors.

"Over the past nine years, Big Cars had achieved rapid growth and built up one of the UK’s largest corporate profiles on social media, but major changes within the motor retail market in respect of finance and stock provision during 2017 impacted significantly on the business.

"Our advisors, Grant Thornton, have received a number of offers to acquire assets of the company and we remain confident that an agreement will be reached in the near future.

"We would like to take this opportunity to apologise to customers, employees, suppliers and other affected parties for the uncertainty during this time, which we deeply regret.

"We are working tirelessly on reaching a solution.”