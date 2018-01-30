Big Cars Ltd has closed its doors amid rumours the business has gone into administration.

The car dealership, which has showrooms in Witham, Chelmsford and Sudbury, posted a message on its Twitter page on Sunday saying its weekend closure had caused uncertainty.

Hello All, We have been closed this weekend which has caused some inconvenience to our clients as well as some uncertainty, from tomorrow morning any clients that need help or require assistance with their enquires can you please contact on 01376 503584 or inbox us as usual. — Big Cars (@BigCarsLtd) January 28, 2018

A prior message on Saturday morning said: "A short message for our clients we are closed today and tomorrow.

"On Monday we will contacting existing clients on a case by case basis to help them with any enquiries.

"We thank you for your patience at this time and apologise for any inconvenience caused."

The Times has made several attempts to make contact with Big Cars Ltd but all phone calls were left unanswered.

Reports suggest the company has closed, rather than gone into administration.

The business was founded by owner Adam Stott from the bedroom of his mum's house almost ten years ago and was named by the London Stock Exchange as one of the UK's most inspirational companies.

Mr Stott also runs a coaching business as a wealth coach.

This story will be updated as we get more information.