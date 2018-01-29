DEAN Lambert is a much loved, treasured little lad.

I don’t know him personally, but his family clearly dote on him.

But Dean is a boy who has been dealt quite a cruel hand by life.

Amazingly, he is just one of 116 known people in the world with a condition which makes life so incredibly hard. Mulibrey Nanism is the name of this condition and it affects his muscle development, liver, brain and eye function, and it causes dwarfism. Dean, clearly a real fighter, also has to cope with brittle bone syndrome which has led to him breaking five bones in the past two years. Plus his undergone heart surgery and numerous operations already. And he’s just 11-years-old.

To kick off the New Year Dean’s sister-in-law, Nicola Lambert who absolutely adores him decided to help him write up a list of wishes – a bucket list as they are known.

She simply asked him what in the world would he most like to do.

Dean came up with 14 wishes, most of which are incredibly modest indeed.

So far just one of these has been granted. He will be visiting Silverstone to see Lewis Hamilton race on July 8. Hopefully he’ll get to meet him too!

With some kind-hearted gestures and donations, hopefully Dean will be able to fulfil all his dreams as soon as possible.

*A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Dean's bucket list wishes come true...

Here is Dean’s full bucket list:

Be a postman for the day

Be a policeman for the day

See his brother’s old modified car again

Watch Lewis Hamilton race

Watch Arsenal play live

Visit Disneyland and see Mickey and Minnie Mouse

Visit CBeebies Land

Visit Peppa Pig World

Do an obstacle course, similar to the one on TV’s Ninja Warrior

Sell ice cream for a day in an ice cream van

Meet Mister Maker

Visit the beach and build sand castles

Go camping

Watch a movie at the cinema