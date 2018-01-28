More than 200 students were recognised for their achievements when The Boswells School held its annual presentation evening at Chelmsford Cathedral.

The setting provided an excellent backdrop for an evening of rewards, GCSE certificates, music and stories of successes.

Among the award recipients were Shona Haddow who received the Prize for A-Level Achievement after gaining A*s in biology and chemistry and A grades in maths, further maths, psychology and the extended project qualification.

She is now at Exeter University studying Biochemistry.

Benjamin Jilkes received the Brazier Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths Prize.

Benjamin has been involved in various science, technology, engineering and maths projects since Year 9 when he was successful in developing the ‘My World of Atoms’ App that has now had more than 8,000 downloads and is in both Apple and Google app stores.

He is dedicated to helping others and assists the running of many STEM-based activities both inside and outside of school.

Emma Russell was presented with the Scott Hardy Award for ‘Resilience and Determination’.

Emma has combined intensive training to compete at an international level in canoeing while achieving academic excellence in her GCSE exams.

Emma was awarded six A*s and a 9,8 and 7 in the summer.

In June she came third with her partner in the Canoe Marathon European Championships, qualifying her to compete on a world stage in South Africa.

She is currently a double national champion in the Under-18 category.

Executive Headteacher Paul Banks said: “We celebrated the achievement of those students who have made an outstanding contribution to the school, as well as celebrating the achievements of those students who sat their GCSE and A-level examinations last summer.

“The young people in our school are outstanding individuals who are a credit to themselves, to their parents and to the school itself and the students who received prizes or certificates embody qualities that we, as adults, should be very proud to recognise.”