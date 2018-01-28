The British Heart Foundation (BHF) is calling on residents of Chelmsford and South Woodham Ferrers to join the community volunteer group.

About 18,700 people across Chelmsford and the local area are fighting a daily battle with heart and circulatory disease and each year these devastating conditions claim the lives of more than 363 people.

Alex Beresford, who lives in Chelmsford, is the grandson of the founder of Beresfords Estate Agents and currently runs the Chelmsford branch.

Alex underwent heart surgery at the age of just 26 after he was diagnosed with a bicuspid aortic valve, causing a third of the blood to leak back into his heart, and an aneurysm was also found in his aortic root. He was in intensive care for two days, but was home in just under a week.

At first he could only walk a few feet but gradually did more and more. Incredibly, Alex was able to run the Brentwood Half Marathon for the BHF just a year later.

Kirsty Brzeczek, BHF Fundraising Manager for Essex, said: “It’s only thanks to BHF research that pioneering heart surgeries like these are able to take place, and with your support, we can save the lives of more people like Alex.