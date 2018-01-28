A tribute to multi-Grammy award-winning superstar Sir Elton John is coming to the Civic Theatre.

The Rocket Man is a musical journey, charting the rise to fame of one of the biggest selling artists of all time.

The show combines breath-taking vocal and piano performances, flamboyant costumes and a dazzling light show - all accompanied by an outstanding band and backing vocals.

Travel back in time and be treated to all the hits, such as Crocodile Rock, Philadelphia Freedom, Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting, Are You Ready for Love, I’m Still Standing, I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues, Tiny Dancer, Your Song and, of course, Rocket Man.

The show will be held at the Civic Theatre, Chelms- ford from 7.45pm on February 8.

Tickets cost £24 for adults, £22 for concession and £7 for students and can be purchased at http://entertainers.co.uk/show/the-rocket-man/

Leisure Plus cardholders will receive £1 off their booking.