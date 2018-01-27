Young girls from Essex schools can show they are the cream of the codebreaking crop in a series of online challenges.

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) experts have devised 100 challenges of varying difficulty for female pupils aged 12 to 13 to uncover the UK’s brightest cyber minds.

The first competition, last year saw 8,000 girls take part. Chelmsford County High School for Girls finished in the top 100.

GCHQ Director Jeremy Fleming said: “I hope many girls from Chelmsford will be inspired to enter – and perhaps take the prize.

The contest is aimed specifically at female pupils because women make up only 10 per cent of the global cyber workforce.

Registration is open now at www.cyberfirst.ncsc.gov.uk/girlscompetition/