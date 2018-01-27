A Brazilian Steakhouse-style carvery is set to open soon at the Meadows.

Preto is expected to be opening at the high Street entrance of the shopping centre sometime before Easter.

Sue Patel, centre manager at The Meadows, said: “Preto joins Wildwood, Giraffe and Faces Bar and Kitchen to become the fourth restaurant at The Meadows and we can’t wait for it to bring a taste of Brazil to our Chelmsford shoppers and diners.”

The restaurant describes itself as “a dining experience like no other”.

The principle of the rodizio is an all-you-can-eat style, where diners pay a fixed price and use a two-sided disk to signal waiters.

The green side signals the waiter to serve up more meat, the red indicates a pause or stopping point.

Michelle Kindon from Preto adds “We are very happy to be part of the Meadows family and are looking forward to becoming part of something the local community will enjoy and benefit from.”