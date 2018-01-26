Chelmsford City Council are seeking talented athletes to represent the city as Sports Ambassadors from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019.

If you are aged above 11 years, living in the Chelmsford, and/or belong to a city-based sports club you can apply.

The scheme supports leading sportspeople within Olympic and Paralympic disciplines, offering free use of training facilities at the City Council’s four leisure centres.

In return, you will represent Chelmsford at sporting events, support important projects, give talks, training tips, provide blogs and video clips, and help at coaching sessions for young people.

Two-time Olympian and Commonwealth Champion decathlete, Dean Macey, is a keen supporter the scheme, he said: “Not everyone receives lottery funding and that’s why the support that Chelmsford City Council provides is so important, it ensures that our youngsters can think big and achieve their dreams.”

The scheme supports emerging new sporting talent and rewards high level performers. It's open to anybody who currently competes in an Olympic or Paralympic sport.

Successful applicants will be those that have been a member of a Home Countries National Team and/or have been ranked in the top 10 national competitors within your sport during the previous six months.

Cabinet Member for leisure, councillor Julia Jeapes, said “This scheme fosters talented local sports stars of the future and offers them a great opportunity to raise their profile, receive preferential rights to training facilities and act as role models for other young people.”