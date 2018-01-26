THE school where Holly Clacy was a pupil has introduced new policies to help children who are stressed or contemplating suicide.

William de Ferrers School in South Woodham Ferrers has stated it now has a new safeguarding policy.

At Holly’s inquest, deputy headteacher Paul Larner told Caroline Beasley- Murray how Holly’s death had profoundly impacted many at the school.

He said: “I have been at the school for nearly six years now, but this has been a really difficult set of circumstances and was an incredible challenge.

“It affected many students and teachers, some of whom are still receiving counselling and support.

“Everyone has been doing their utmost to support Holly’s family, and we have been working closely with Mr Clacy to look at the lessons we’ve learned and ways to move forward.

“We now have a safeguarding policy to put in place which will further help students who will have suicidal thoughts when their pressures are too great, which has three top red warning signs for people to look out for.”

The first warning is when a child talks about wanting to die, with hopeless language, the second is talking about being a burden on others, with the third being saying goodbye to families and getting affairs in order.

Mr Larner stated the policy is due to go before the school governors at their next meeting, and has called on other schools to develop similar policies.

He said: “I’ve been a teacher for 18 years, but only in the last year or so have I seen this become a real issue with young people and just how important this is.

“Suicides and self-harming is increasingly frequent among children.

“I would implore other schools to introduce something similar and that’s relevant for their children.

“There’s no requirement nationally for schools to have it, but as this tragic event has shown, it is sorely needed.”