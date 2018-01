Four dogs have died following a bungalow fire in West Hanningfield this morning.

Two fire crews from Chelmsford were called to a fire at 9.15am in Lower Stock Road, West Hanningfield.

Upon arrival the firefighters reported that the small bungalow was completely alight.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the fire within 30 minutes and then made sure the remaining hot spots were fully cooled.

An investigation will be carried out to find out how the fire started.