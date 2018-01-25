FOR the two million people who cycle every day, close passes are an almost daily occurrence. The passes can be extremely intimidating and account for around a third of threatening incidents between drivers and cyclists.

To protect cyclists, Essex Police are adopting a new scheme to stop close passes from happening anymore.

The force are joining more than a dozen other forces to introduce the Close Pass scheme in the county.

The new initiative will see plain-clothed officers cycling the streets with cameras attached to their bikes, filming in case drivers come too close to them on the road.

Drivers who are deemed to be too close will be pulled over and advised on their actions while driving, and the most serious offenders will be prosecuted.

Adam Pipe, casualty reduction manager for Essex Police, announced the move earlier this month.

He said: “2018 will see the introduction of a Close Pass Scheme to help protect cyclists and identify drivers putting cyclists in danger.

“Information, intelligence and footage is critical to identify people flouting the rules of the road and ensuring we can bring them to justice – this work will continue.”

A spokesman for Chelmer Cycling Club said: “Chelmer Cycling Club are pleased that Essex Police are embracing cycling schemes for the county.

“The initial campaign focuses on theft and offers people advice and discounts on recommended locks.

“We are working with Essex Police to bring more awareness around safety, in particular close passes, during spring time.”

At the beginning of this year, Essex Police announced the number of road deaths in the county had dropped from 64 to 46 between 2016 and 2017.

Similar initiatives to the close pass scheme have been rolled out in Essex including the Extra Eyes scheme from the Safer Essex Roads Partnership (SERP), which the police have credited with helping lower that number of casualties on the roads.

The new initiative gave an easy way for all road users, including cyclists to upload dashcam footage showing dangerous or illegal behaviour on the road.

A spokesman for SERP said: “The increasing availability of mass market ‘on the go’ cameras means more irresponsible, dangerous and illegal road behaviour is being recorded in video form than ever before. Through ‘Extra Eyes’, this footage can be sent to us for review by a roads policing investigator from Essex Police’s Casualty Reduction Section.”