A YOUNG cancer survivor said Youtube stars helped “lift his spirits” while he underwent treatment.

Tyler Hart, 14, from Chelmsford, was diagnosed with Burkitt’s lymphoma in July 2016.

During his treatment Tyler got in touch with his favourite Youtuber, only to have him turn up at the hospital a few weeks later.

Tyler said: “Mesieh put on his Snapchat story for fans to get in touch with him so I did, and he replied back asking if he could come and see me. He came maybe six or seven times.

“While he was visiting he asked if I liked any other Youtubers and I said Carnage and it turned out they were really good mates, so he phoned him and let me speak. Then a week later Mesieh came to the hospital and Carnage was with him. He was acting like it was just him. It was a total surprise.”

Tyler said he spent hours watching Vloggers while he was undergoing treatment at University College London Hospital as it gave him something to do and “was a distraction”.

Before his diagnosis, doctors believed Tyler was suffering with constipation or growing pains, or even just didn’t want to go to school, until he was diagnosed with the fastest-growing type of tumour.

Now in recovery, Tyler and his family are supporting CLIC Sargent, the UK’s leading cancer charity.

The charity got in touch with Tyler last December asking him to join their Band Together campaign, and after hearing about his new friendship with the Vloggers they invited them along too.

Tyler said: “While I was having treatment, I did shoots for them in the hospital. They were trying to promote World Cancer Day, which is next month. I asked Mesieh and Carnage and they both said yes.

“That’s the last time I saw them, but we talk about meeting up and me doing videos with them.”

In April last year Tyler was also invited by Youtube Channel Sidemen to mascot their charity football match.

He said: “I’ve been speaking to a few different Youtubers, which is crazy because they have millions of followers.

“I was mascot for the Sidemen charity football match last year as well.”

Tyler said his friends recognise some of the stars and they were shocked that they came to visit him and are still keeping in touch.

Speaking about his time in hospital, Tyler said: “I don’t think too much of it because it doesn’t bother me anymore.

“It’s done now and I’m OK. Meeting those guys during that time though definitely boosted my spirits. It’s been a lot of fun.”