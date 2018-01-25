The Marconi development is launching its final phase on February 3.

The development of modern apartments and houses in the centre of Chelmsford has provided 418 apartments and houses to residents in the town centre, since it launched in 2014.

The latest phase offers a further 56 one and two-bedroom contemporary apartments with added advantages of designated parking, an on-site gym and a concierge service.

The Bellway development is on the site of the iconic Marconi works, the first wireless factory in the world and headquarters to one of the founding fathers of radio, Guglielmo Marconi.

The headquarters, built in 1912, were retained as offices, and the water tower and the power house on the site was repurposed to house the new fitness centre and concierge.

The contemporary homes have been built on extensive grounds including landscaped public spaces, cycleways and gardens.