IT was reassuring, and in some ways refreshing, how hard thug burglar Lewis Onwuchekwa was hit by a judge.

Too often we read about people doing horrible, nasty things before getting let off with a pat on the head and a sentence which pathetically squeaks ‘please, don’t do it again, please’… Not in the case of drug addict Onwuchekwa.

What sort of a person, high on drugs or not, drags a 94, yes 94-year-old woman from her bed in the middle of the night while in the process of burgling her home? Often, in fact too often, in cases like this the drug addiction is taken too heavily into account for me and the said offender gets little more than a slapped wrist - or token jail term.

Not this time.

Nine-and-a-half years Onwuchekwa got.

He was also prosecuted for attacking a police officer while trying to evade arrest – and even tried to spray the officer’s with his own CS spray.

Onwuchekwa’s barrister pleaded in court, saying his client’s injuries were far worse than that of the police officer who had apparently threatened to break his wrists. Simple solution here, don’t resist arrest after terrorising a 94-year-old.

Now, I’m guessing there won’t be a hell of a lot of sympathy for this particular defendant out there. And I doubt I’m the only one who thinks Judge David Pugh deserves huge credit for putting Onwuchekwa behind bars for a decent amount of time.