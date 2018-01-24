Police are appealing for the whereabouts of a man wanted in connection with an assault.

A woman was reported to have been assaulted between 6.30pm and 7.45pm on November 1, 2017.

The assault is believed to have taken place and an address in Baddow Road, Chelmsford.

Police would like to speak with the man pictured regarding the assault and say it is important that anyone who may know him comes forward.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: “We appreciate this happened a while ago but we have exhausted our other lines of enquiry to identify this man, so we are now asking for your help.

“If you recognise the man, please call Chelmsford police station on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/155667/17”

Alternatively, you can report crimes anonymously to the crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org to fill in an online form.