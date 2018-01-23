A GUN used to kill a much-loved electrician was dumped in a wheelie bin, a court heard.

John Pordage, 34, was killed by a single shot to the chest at a BP garage in Baddow Road, Great Baddow.

He was on his way to buy cigarettes with a friend after a visit to a nightclub when he was attacked.

Chelmsford Crown Court previously heard he was approached by Bradley Blundell, 18, and a 16-year-old boy, following a verbal confrontation.

It is alleged Blundell, who is still on the run from police, was the one who pulled the trigger.

Saul Stanley, 18, of no fixed address, denies two counts of possessing a prohibited firearm, two counts of possessing ammunition without a firearms certificate, one count of possessing prohibited ammunition and one count of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The 16-year-old denies murder, but has admitted one count of perverting the course of justice.

Both defendants have admitted one count of handling stolen goods.

On Tuesday, Tracy Ayling, prosecuting, read a statement given to police by Tracey Hayes, mother of Stanley’s ex-girlfriend Kyra.

The day after the killing, 18-year-old Kyra came downstairs visibly distressed, and told her mother Stanley “may have been somewhere near the incident where the man was killed.”

Ms Hayes said: “I didn’t know what to do, I called my nephew for advice and he said to call the police.

“Kyla mentioned something about police knowing about a car they were all in and that the gun was in our bin.

“I called the police on 101 and then on 999 – I told them to come to my house as the gun was in my bin.”

While she waited for the officers, Ms Hayes was visited by a teenage friend of Stanley’s, who she names as Harrison.

The teenager asked to borrow a phone charger and then requested to take the bin.

Ms Hayes said: “He then said ‘there’s stuff in there that’s not anything to do with the BP thing.’ “I said that poor man was killed and I am not letting you have it, the police are coming and you need to leave.

“At this point my nephew and stepdad arrived in the car.”

She added: “I called 999 again and was trying to guard the bin.

“I was shouting at the operator to get here now before someone takes the bin.

“At that point Harrison returned wearing black gloves.

“I saw there was a second male just down the path.

“I did not know what to do – I was screaming at the policewoman on the phone.

“Harrison grabbed the dark wheelie bin and ran off down the path.”

The court heard Ms Hayes ran to the end of the path, but could see no sign of the fleeing teenager.

The police then arrived and Ms Hayes gave an account of what had happened.

The jury was previously told the three suspects were driven to Heybridge following the murder, where they burnt their clothes and disposed of their phones.

The trial continues.