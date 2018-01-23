PLANS to increase council tax by an average of £12 per household to provide 150 more frontline police officers have been confirmed.

Members of the Essex Police, Fire and Crime panel have rubber stamped commissioner Roger Hirst's bid to bring in the hike.

As well as the new officers, Mr Hirst has pledged three quarters of all additional money raised through the police element of council tax will be invested in local policing and confirmed a district by district plan will be drawn up to show people where the extra investment will go.

He said: "Essex Police has had the lowest funding per resident of any force in the country. I am delighted that my proposal has been approved.

"I can now increase the police element of Council Tax by £12 for a band D property, which is just £1 per month, to help us respond to the changing nature of crime and provide more local, visible and accessible policing.

"Overall demand for policing is increasing. Local officers, detectives, specialist teams, PCSOs and police staff are all working hard to keep Essex safe.

"This new funding will enable the Chief Constable to provide vital new officers.

"They will be joining one of the most efficient forces in the country as assessed by Her Majesty’s Inspectors.

"We will continue to look for ways to improve efficiency and provide a better service for the people of Essex.”

The rise will be in addition to demands from councils and the fire authority.

In a recent survey carried out by Mr Hirst, approximately two thirds of people said they would be prepared to see the police element of council tax increased by more than 2 per cent so that more money could be made available for policing in Essex.