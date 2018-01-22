Due to a person hit by a train between Shenfield and Witham all lines are blocked.

Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised.

Disruption is expected until 7.30pm.

All trains have been stopped whilst the emergency services attend to the incident.

Trains between London Liverpool Street and Southend Victoria are not affected by this incident.

Customers can travel on Greater Anglia services between Liverpool Street and Norwich via Cambridge and Ely (Journey time Liverpool Street to Cambridge 70 to 85 minutes, Cambridge to Norwich 80 minutes).

A limited Rail Replacement Bus service will operate between Witham and Braintree, from about 17.40, operated by Dons Coaches and Anitas Coaches.

The location of the designated bus stop at your station can be found by using the following link and entering your station name, then click on the Local area maps: http://www.nationalrail.co.uk/stations_destinations/default.aspx