Police are appealing for the whereabouts of a man from Chelmsford.

Phillip Buckley, 32, from Chelmsford is wanted in connection with a failure to appear at court.

He is described as white, 6ft 1ins tall, with short, straight dark brown hair and a prominent scar on his neck.

He also has links to Laindon.

He also goes by the name Phillip Sandford - sometimes spelled ‘Sanford’ and Phillip Dienn.

If you recognise him or have any information about where he is please call us on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.