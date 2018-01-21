The Civic Theatre’s panto, Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs, proved to be the hit of the year at the theatre.

More than 28,500 tickets were sold for the show’s 66 performances, which was a record. Many of the shows sold out weeks in advance.

Louie Westwood played the Man in the Mirror, and his performance won many plaudits, being described as “a subtly camp pop-star, all silver lamé and high kicks” by Anne Morely Priestman of Anne at the Theatre, and “a silver-suited camp dynamo” by blogger Michael Gray.

Micheal was also impressed with Andrew Fettes’s Nurse Nellie, with the dame being lauded for being “brilliant in demanding comedy routines”.

Councillor Julia Jeapes, Cabinet Member for Leisure, said: “The Christmas panto is a vital part of our calendar at the Civic Theatre, and we are very proud of the amazing performances we and One From The Heart productions have created, and we are already looking forward to seeing Cinderella.

“The Civic offers a wide range of dramas, musicals, gigs and much more throughout the year and really does offer something for everyone. We were especially happy to offer our first relaxed panto performance for those on the autism spectrum or with sensory and communication needs, an innovation that we will repeat for 2018”.

Praise on Facebook and Twitter was equally as positive with comments such as: “Fabulous family fun, I laughed as much as the kids did” and “you’ve made my kids’ Christmas”.

After such a success, the Civic is now looking forward to 2018’s panto, ‘Cinderella’, in which producers One From The Heart, in association with the Civic Theatre, will bring another action-packed family show to Chelmsford. Tickets for the show went on sale in late December and 20 per cent of tickets have already been snapped up.

Cinderella, the fairy godmother of all pantomimes, will be at the Civic Theatre from November 30, 2018 to January 5, 2019.

Tickets can be purchased by calling the Box Office on 01245 606505 or booking online at www.chelmsford.gov.uk/theatres