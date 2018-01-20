A slimmer from Chelmsford, who lost three and a half stone after being unable to run around with her son, is set to run the London Marathon.

Victoria Darnell, who is now a Slimming World Consultant, joined her local group in January 2010 at a size 18.

Now a size 8-10, she has joined a group of 100 people running as a team for MS-UK.

The team are aiming to raise a combined quarter of a million pounds for the Colchester-based charity which help individuals diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis.

Victoria chose the charity because her dad was diagnosed with MS in 2001. Prior to his illness he also ran the London Marathon. She said: “I can’t wait for the atmosphere on race day and to cross that finish line. It’s going to be an honour to run where my dad ran before his diagnosis.”

Victoria is holding a charity night at The Tulip pub in Springfield on Friday, February 23, featuring duo Danny and Michelle and fabulous prizes to be won. Call Victoria on 07823 441198 for ticket information or if you are able to donate a prize.