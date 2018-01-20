DOG lovers who want to turn their passion for pooches into a career can sign up for a new degree at Writtle University College.

The college is launching a new canine therapy degree to give students the skills needed to provide therapeutic treatments to man’s best friend.

The course, offers academic and vocational study so students will get a degree plus qualifications in hydrotherapy and massage therapy through placements.

The course is now open to applicants wishing to start in September 2018. Visit www.writtle.ac.uk/BSc-(Hons)-Canine- Therapy