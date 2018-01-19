Police are appealing for witnesses to a car crash that left with a woman with serious multiple injuries.

A blue Honda Jazz and a grey Volvo tipper truck were in the crash on the A130 Essex Regiment Way, Chelmsford, at about 3.45pm on Thursday, January 18.

The Honda driver, a 75-year-old woman from Chelmsford, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The truck driver, a 45-year-old man from Yorkshire, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The road was closed until 9.50pm for specialist officers to examine the collision scene. Officers thank the public for their patience while this work was carried out.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are keen to speak to anyone who saw the Honda Jazz being driven out of Chelmsford along the A130 towards the A131 shortly before the incident.

Contact Pc Martyn Wells at the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 01245 240590 or email collisionappeal@essex.pnn.police.uk