A dad has paid an emotional tribute to his daughter after an inquest heard she took her own life.

Holly Clacy, 15, died in South Woodham Ferrers on November 20.

An inquest into her death was held today.

Her father David Clacy spoke at the hearing at Essex Corners Court in Chelmsford.

He said: “I very much doubt that my beautiful daughter Holly left her diary and letters to be read in a court of law.

“I believe she left her diary at the scene for us, her family, to read believing that only we would read it.

“This is because of the way in which she decided to end her life. It was done in the most caring, sensitive and organised way that a young girl could have ever done what she did.

“That took a level of thought that proved her capacity to consider others in her terrible final moments.”

Mr Clacy also thanked the community of South Woodham Ferrers for their support of his family, and said that Holly did not suffer depression, but was a “victim of the pressures faced by our children today”.

He added: “You cannot judge the last few hours of her life by the words she left in a diary, any more than you can judge an entire symphony by its final few notes.”