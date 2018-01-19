A “bubbly and vivacious” teenager took her own life after leaving notes for her friends and family, an inquest heard.

Holly Clacy, 15, was found unresponsive in the woods on Radar Hill in South Woodham Ferrers on November 20.

She had previously gone missing from William de Ferrers School in the town, where she studied.

Ambulance crews rushed to the scene and attempted to revive Holly, but she was sadly pronounced dead at 7.38pm that evening.

A post mortem examination was carried out which found the cause of death to be hanging.

Holly’s inquest was held at Essex Coroner’s Court in Chelmsford on Friday, where coroner Caroline Beasley-Murray heard evidence from detective inspector Greg Wood from Essex Police, who led the investigation into her death.

He said: “Holly had left a series of notes to family and friends on the day of her death, passing them around at school with instructions to not open until the afternoon.

“Her diary had also been left next to where she was found. The notes were to her closest friends, mother and father, and brother and sister; everyone that was important to her was written to.

“Holly was clearly a well-liked, popular young girl both at home and in school, with a solid group of friends.

“Like many young people, she had pressures upon her at school, as she was just about to start her GCSEs, plus pressures from relationships.

“I don’t think anyone will ever know what the trigger was on that day that pushed her to take her own life, but it could have been one or a combination of those things.”

Coroner CarolineBeasley-Murray said: “I am sure beyond reasonable doubt that Holly Clacy took her own life.

“This was a sudden and unexpected death, and express my dearest sympathy for her family who lost their daughter and sister in such tragic circumstances.”