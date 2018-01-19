Demonstrators were standing outside Broomfield Hospital chanting "there'll be no merger here" as Jeremy Hunt paid a visit today.

The Health Secretary arrived through the back entrance around 11.30am.

Defend Our NHS Chelmsford campaigners were picketing at the main entrance, at the end of Hospital Approach Road, from 11am.

Campaigners were protesting plans to merge Broomfield Hospital with Southend and Basildon.

Andrew Coburn is secretary of Chelmsford Trades Union Council, he was waiting outside the hospital hoping to get answers from Hunt.

He said: “All the government are doing is slash, trash and privatise. The merger will facilitate that even more.

“Even if it doesn’t I’m extremely sceptical about the plans.

“I think it’s cheeky of Jeremy to deliberately avoid the people who want to have their opinions heard. He snuck in the back entrance to avoid any questions.”

Defend out NHS Chelmsford and Support the NHS Halstead campaigners positioned themselves outside the front entrance of Broomfield Hospital hoping Hunt would acknowledge them upon his arrival.

Chanting to the tune of 'She'll Be Coming 'Round the Mountain', the protesters stood outside the hospital today while the Secretary of State for Health went inside to speak to staff.

After discovering that he had taken the other of the two possible routes in, the group split in two.

Helen Wooldridge a former NHS nurse, spent some of her career at Broomfield.

She said: “No one in the area wants this merger. Jeremy should be in the job.

“He spent 45 minutes with Theresa May begging for his job, but he doesn’t have five minutes to speak with the people his decisions are affecting.

“Do we really want a government that hides behind doors?

Hunt left the premises around 1pm today by car. The purpose of his visit is still unknown.

Mid Essex Hospital Services NHS Trust and The Department of Health and Social Care have been contacted for comment.