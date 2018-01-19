Jeremy Hunt is expected to visit Broomfield Hospital today.

The Health Secretary is due to arrive at the hospital around 1.45pm.

Defend Our NHS Chelmsford campaigners will be picketing at the main entrance, at the end of Hospital Approach Road, from 1.15pm.

Campaigners are protesting plans to merge Broomfield Hospital with Southend and Basildon.

Jeremy Hunt was appointed Secretary of State for Health and Social Care on January 8, 2018.

He was previously appointed Secretary of State for Health in September 2012.

Mid Essex Hospital Services NHS Trust have been contacted for comment.