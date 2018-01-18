Two businessman are on the verge of cracking America with their eco-friendly invention, which has already been featured on Channel 4’s Grand Designs twice.

Alistair Smit and Martino Basile started the company, Magic Box International, four years ago and are now testing their products for UL and Energy Star in Chicago, USA.

According to the founders, this is considered to be one of the toughest tests to pass in the industry, something they said is “going very well”.

The business was established four years ago after they discovered a gap in the market for a renewable energy product that heats water 24 hours a day in any weather condition.

They then began working with thermodynamic technology to generate energy that could heat up to 300 litres of water.

Alistair and Martino were working in solar power together before they started the company.

Alistair said they both wanted out when the Government changed its approach to solar panels.

He said: “The Government got the whole programme wrong, they kept changing the incentives and it affected homeowners a lot.

“All of the providers took them to court. It was a huge mess.

“We decided we didn’t want to be a part of it.”

Alistair added: “The idea started to crystallise while we were working there but it was a big step to stop what were doing.

“It’s a job of preaching, workmen will tell you what needs to be done but they don’t always offer a complete range of products so now we have to sell the notion to people.

“We spent a lot of time getting it Government accredited and passing the highest tests.”

The Big Magic thermodynamic box is the first of its kind and is now approved by the Microgeneration Certication Scheme.

The company is now distributing to 23 countries worldwide from its head office in New London Road, Chelmsford.

Alistair is hoping that they will eventually be able to create a mobile version that can be shipped to the Army, refugee camps and areas where disaster has struck.

The products have been finalists and winners in various business awards.