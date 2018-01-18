High winds have left a trail of destruction across north Essex.

Police report more than 70 trees have been brought down by the gales.

A tree fell on to a car in Mersea Road, Colchester, at 6am.

The driver of the car narrowly avoided injury.

A tree is also blocking part of Cowdray Avenue, Colchester, near the junction with Catchpool Road and there are reports of a tree down in Bakers Lane, West Bergholt, and the Avenue of Remembrance.

And Easthorpe Road, which joins the A12 between Kelvedon north and Marks Tey, is also blocked.

A reported 13,000 homes across Essex were without power this morning as a result of power cables being brought down.

The train line between Marks Tey and Sudbury was also said to be shut.

The Queen Elizabeth Bridge at Dartford is shut leaving major tailbacks as cars wait to get through the Dartford Tunnel.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning due to the ferocity of the winds and warned road, rail and ferry services would be disrupted.

We'll bring you more on this story throughout the morning.

Update 8am: Police have been in Mill Road, Colchester, this morning. One police car attended and officers had to rescue a trampoline which had ended up close to the road.

Update 8.10am: A large tree has fallen down in Church Road, Peldon this morning. It has blocked the road but there is no known damage.

There was an accident on the A12 northbound this morning, at the exit slip road at J27 (Spring Lane Colchester)- delays remains on northbound A12 back past J25 (Marks Tey). There were reports of a car flipping.

Update 8.25am: Here's a message from Greater Anglia

"Customers are advised not to travel between Norwich and Colchester, as there are no trains running between these two stations.

"Due to high winds damaging the overhead wires between Colchester and Ipswich, and Stowmarket and Norwich, all train services between these stations are being severely disrupted this morning.

"We will inform you when the situation has improved to a level in which we can lift this advice.

Hardings lightbox/signage 1 Harwich Road colchester dangerously hanging from building, pedestrians walking under it! #stayaway #dangerous Owner on way to fix apparently — Shelley moules (@SonicUtd) January 18, 2018

"Due to the high winds, trees have also fallen on to the tracks, which have caused some damage to some of our trains.

"This is affecting trains between Marks Tey and Sudbury, as well as between Ipswich and Lowestoft, and in the Wivenhoe area.

"There is also a fault with the signalling system between North Walsham and Cromer, which has resulted in the Norwich to Sheringham services being suspended, and a fault with the signalling system between Wickford and Southminster is resulting in minor delays on this route.

"Network Rail teams are heading to all locations and are working as quickly and safely as possible in the current conditions."

Trees are blocking the pedestrian entrance to Colchester Station near Bergholt Road.

A brick wall has also been badly damaged in Redwood Close, Colchester.

A large tree has also fallen in Lower Castle Park, Colchester

Update 9.15am: A message from UK Power Networks.

"Engineers are working hard to restore power supplies in parts of the East of England after winds of over 70mph damaged some overhead power lines, particularly across Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex and Cambridgeshire.

"We're sorry to all customers affected and are working to restore supplies.

"Our electricity network is built to be resilient but extreme weather can affect overhead power lines. We urge the public to stay well clear from power lines and anyone spotting a damaged power line needs to report it to us."

Latest numbers of customers without power: Essex 8,800

Update 9.24am: The roof has come down off The Sheldrake Pub in Jaywick. We have one of our reporters in Clacton attending the scene to find out more.

Update 9.36am: There have been a number of emergency school closures in the area.

Great Tey Church of England School has closed, it said the reason was because strong winds have caused a power cut - the school currently has no heating or lighting.

Woodham Walter Church of England School in Maldon has also closed as there is no heating or power.

#Colchester the service 133 betwen Stansted and Braintree is running approximately 55 minutes late due to a road closure at Felsted earlier this morning after a tree fell down on the road. The road has now reopened and we are putting the service in the right place ASAP. — Arriva Herts & Essex (@arrivaessex) January 18, 2018

In the last 3 hours we have been called about over 100 trees and cables down across the county. Officers are trying their best to clear these with @UKPowerNetworks and @essexhighways #StormFionn — Force Control Room (@EPControlRoom) January 18, 2018

Here's some information from the Met Office.