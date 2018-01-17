A man who was fatally shot in the chest outside a petrol station had grabbed a teenager who confronted him after comments involving a chocolate bar, a trial has heard.

John Pordage, 34, was killed by a single shot to the chest at a BP garage in Chelmsford.

Mr Pordage, a former William de Ferrers pupil, was returning from a nightclub and on his way to buy cigarettes when he was attacked at about 2.10am on August 5 last year at the garage in Baddow Road.

He was with a friend in his white van at the pumps when a group of five teenagers arrived in a car, Chelmsford Crown Court heard.

The teenage girl who was driving the car said in evidence that Bradley Blundell, one of three teenage boys in the back of the car, became "wound up" by comments made by the two men.

The girl, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, said the boys got out of the car, there was a confrontation and bangs were heard.

She said Mr Pordage had been with a black friend, and Blundell and a 16-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons approached them.

In cross-examination, barrister Bernard Richmond QC, for the 16-year-old boy, asked the girl: "Did you see the white man grab Brad?"

She replied "yes", and gave the same answer when asked if that was "before any banging" could be heard.

The trial was earlier told that a remark was made that Blundell "looked like the Milkybar Kid".

Asked if she heard this, the girl said: "No, there was a comment made, 'Would you like any sweeties, I will get you a Milkybar if you like as obviously you look like one'."

She said the men had also made flirtatious comments to her and "they mentioned something about (her) bum".

Prosecutors say Blundell, who was 17 at the time and is now 18, shot Mr Pordage.

Blundell remains on the run from police.

Two other teenagers are on trial at Chelmsford Crown Court.

Prosecutors allege that the 16-year-old was armed with an extendable baton and was acting together with Blundell. The 16-year-old denies Mr Pordage's murder.

Saul Stanley, 18, of no fixed address, denies two counts of possessing a prohibited firearm, two counts of possessing ammunition without a firearms certificate, one count of possessing prohibited ammunition and one count of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The 16-year-old has admitted one count of perverting the course of justice, and both defendants have admitted one count of handling stolen goods.

The trial continues.