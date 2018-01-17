Work is due to start on a £7.3 million investment to improve the A131 Chelmsford to Braintree route this month.

The scheme, through Braintree Road to the A130 Essex Regiment Way, is designed to ease congestion by increasing capacity and to improve road safety.

Works are planned for January to extend the existing bus lane on Essex Regiment Way and for improvements at Deres Bridge Roundabout.

Cutting back vegetation is also planned at Nabbotts and Sheepcotes Roundabouts to clear the ground for future improvement works.

Cllr Kevin Bentley, deputy leader for Essex County Council, said: “I am very pleased that works will soon start to improve roundabouts along the route, extend some bus lanes and build safety improvements to reduce collisions.

“Essex County Council has invested £3.66 million in these vital improvements which have been match-funded by South East Local Enterprise Partnership through the Local Growth Fund.

“Once complete, this scheme will offer a modernised strategic link between Chelmsford and Braintree.”

Programmed dates are:

Essex Regiment Way Bus Lane Extension – Winter/Spring 2018

Deres Bridge Roundabout Improvements – Winter/Spring 2018

Chelmer Valley Road Bus Lane Extension – Spring 2018

Nabbotts Roundabout Improvements – Summer 2018

Sheepcotes Roundabout Improvements – Spring/Summer 2019

Traffic management will be used during the successive phases of work.

Temporary restrictions will be used, including overnight closures, and the details of those will be advertised on sign boards in the area in advance of works.

The latest scheme updates can be found under ‘A131 Chelmsford to Braintree Route Improvements’ at essex.gov.uk/majorschemes, as well as on the @EssexHighways Twitter feed.