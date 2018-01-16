A MAN was shot dead after he described a teenager as “the Milkybar Kid”, a court has heard.

Electrician John Pordage, 34, a former pupil of William de Ferrers School in South Woodham Ferrers, was gunned down outside the BP garage in Great Baddow at 2am on Saturday, August 5 last year.

A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, alongside Bradley Blundell, who is still at large, have been charged with John’s murder.

Saul Stanley, 18, of no fixed abode, has been charged with a number of firearms offences in connection with the killing as well as perverting the course of justice by destroying evidence.

Stanley and the 16-year-old deny all charges.

Opening the crown’s case at Chelmsford Crown Court yesterday, Tracy Ayling said that the incident started because Mr Pordage and a friend had made “flirtatious remarks” to a girl.

Ms Ayling said: “John Pordage was shot dead by a man called Bradley Blundell who was 17 at the time. The reason for the shooting appears to be nothing more than either John Pordage or his friend remarking that the driver of a car Bradley Blundell was in had a nice bottom.”

She went onto say that “reference was made to Blundell looking like the Milkybar Kid” and added: “It may well have been that remark which was the catalyst for what followed.

“It’s the crown’s case that he was murdered by Bradley Blundell and this 16-year-old defendant.

“So angered were they that they armed themselves – Bradley Blundell with a shotgun and the 16-year-old with a retractable baton.

“During the attack John Pordage sustained a single gunshot wound to the chest which resulted in his death.”

The court heard how the three suspects were then driven to Heybridge where they burnt their clothes and disposed of their phones. The trial, which is set to last three to four weeks, continues