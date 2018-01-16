Three women with no rowing experience, powered by a plan to preserve the planet, will row 3,000 miles across the Atlantic.

Susan Ronaldson, 41, Jess Rego, 28, and Caroline Wilson, 31, recently decided to enter the 2018 Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge - a 3,000-mile rowing race from the Canaries to Antigua.

They will have to row day and night for over 50 days, individually, battling all weather conditions and sleep deprivation to get to the end.

Speaking about how she feels about the impending adventure, Susan said: “It’s kind of a mix between nervous and excited.

“When you tell people, you’re doing it most of them say ‘oh my god, you’re going to die’. It’s strange to think you’re going to be thousands of miles away, all on your own in the rough sea. It’s pretty scary. But it’s also about taking risks in life, doing different things and living it to the full. It’s important to do something extraordinary.”

The Atlantic Challenge will take place in December, but the girls are launching their campaign now as they needs to raise the funds to participate and find sponsors.

The challenge will begin at San Sebastian, La Gomera, in the Canary Islands and end at Nelson’s Dockyard, Antigua.

“”I think it will take about 50 days to complete. Even though you all start together everyone kind of trails off, so you pretty much don’t see anyone for 50 days.

“You have to sleep intermittently - most people will have two hours sleeping then two hours rowing throughout the night.

“There are going to be a lot of difficulties - storms, 40ft waves, sleep deprivation and sores from the waters and continuous movement.”

Susan, Jess and Caroline met at a rock climbing lesson in Pucon, Chile and although they’ve shared some adventures, this is completely new territory for all of them.

Susan said: “We were doing indoor climbing - we do it every Wednesday - and Caroline was telling us about a documentary she saw where women had rowed the Pacific which we though was pretty cool.

“I told them about the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge and it seemed like a good idea.

“We’re relying on being absolutely prepared.

“We need to be a team, we’re three friends, we know each other well but this is a completely different context.”

The team are doing the row not only show that ordinary people can do extraordinary things but also to highlight the issue of plastic pollution.

According to a report from the World Economic Forum, by 2050 there will be more plastic in the oceans than fish.

Susan added: “We are making changes to our own lives to reduce the plastic we use and have been getting involved in local beach clean-ups.”

You can follow the team’s progress at www.statusrow.com