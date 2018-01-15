THE amount of council tax residents pay to Essex County Council is set to increase by almost £60 for the average household.

From April, a Band D property will pay £1,221.75 to County Hall - an increase of about 5 per cent on this year’s payment of £1,163.70.

Council bosses say the extra cash will be used to pay for roads and social care.

It is the third year in a row Essex council taxpayers will see an increase.

David Finch, leader of Essex County Council, said the authority still represents good value for money to its residents.

He said: “The council has been a low tax authority for many years and has had over five years out of the last eight with no increase.

“Clearly with the pressure on social care we have taken the care precept, and we want to continue to provide excellent services to residents of Essex and we feel it is really important we do that.”

About 2 per cent of the total increase has been specifically ring-fenced for care of the vulnerable, whilst the other 2.99 per cent will be used to pay for general services and infrastructure projects.

The council has promised to spend a record £300 million next year on creating new school places - 2,750 in total - fixing potholes, training apprentices and investing in infrastructure, such as dualling the A120 between Marks Tey and Braintree, and the new M25 junction 7A.

Mr Finch added: “From where I sit, I assure residents they are getting value for money and I point to the examples of our schools, with 92 per cent being rated good or outstanding, to how they are.

“I think this is an inventive and forward thinking council.”

From 2020, Essex County Council will receive no funding from the Government.

And council bosses say they have already made savings of £100 million - but more will be needed.

Louise McKinlay, Essex County Council cabinet member responsible for resources, said: “It is not just about saving money.

"We cannot get away from the reality that more money does not mean that a service is better and we have seen that through children’s centres.

“It is about how we use the money to make the services fit for purpose.”

The final budget proposals will be voted on by full council on February 13.

Meanwhile, Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Roger Hirst yesterday proposed a £12 increase in council tax for Band D households, in order to provide 150 more frontline officers for Essex Police.

Mr Hurst promised 75 per cent of the money raised from the increase in tax would go on policing at a local level.

He added: “It is clear from every public meeting that I attend and from the many officers and members of the public that I talk to, that people want more police officers in their local areas and are prepared to pay to see them.”



Here is how Essex County Council plans to spend residents' council tax: