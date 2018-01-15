A man has been found guilty of attempted murder and grievous bodily harm with intent after a man and woman were stabbed numerous times.

Terry Margetson, 43, of no fixed address, was found guilty by a jury at Chelmsford Crown Court on Wednesday, January 10, and will be sentenced on March 16.

He previously pleaded not guilty at the same court on Monday, September 4.

At around 7.35am on July 6, Margetson forced entry to a property in Rookes Crescent and attacked a man inside.

The victim, who was in just a towel, managed to run outside with stab wounds to his shoulder, wrist and back.

Margetson then attacked a woman, aged in her 30s, inside the property and stabbed her in her neck, throat and chest, puncturing her lung.

He then fled the scene after stabbing himself in the neck before our officers quickly found him in Central Park, arrested him and took him to hospital where he remained under supervision.

Investigating officer Dc Michelle Barber said: “Margetson was known to his victims and in a jealous rage kicked open a front door and carried out frenzied attack in broad daylight, leaving one victim in a critical condition.

“Fortunately, neighbours were quick to realise the seriousness of the incident and tended to the woman’s injuries despite the possible dangers to them.

"They also provided aid, clothes and shelter to the other victim. Thank you all for your quick-thinking and bravery.

“I would also like to praise the victims who both courageously attended court to give evidence under extremely difficult circumstances.

“We put a lot hard work into this case and I’m grateful that the jury agreed that Margetson, who is like to receive a lengthy custodial sentence, attempted to murder an innocent woman.”