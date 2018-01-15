Police would like to talk to a man who breached a court order following an altercation which saw him throw a hot cup of tea over a man.

Richard Keeble, 54, from Chelmsford appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on November 1, where he was given a community order and fined after admitting threatening behaviour and assault by beating.

The incident happened at around 5am on October 31, when a man, aged in his 20s, was threatened and had a hot cup of tea thrown at him in McDonalds in Drovers Way, Chelmsford.

Keeble is 6ft and known to frequent the Chelmsford town centre area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chelmsford police station on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.