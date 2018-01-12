A heap of scrap cars were accidentally set alight by site workers in Chelmsford.

Firefighters rushed to the scene of the fire on Tileworks Lane, at around 10:27pm on January 10, reported that approximately 10 square metres of scrap cars, situated at the rear of an industrial unit, were alight.

Firefighters used a mechanical digger to separate the materials that were already alight to allow them to reach and extinguish the fire more easily.

The fire was extinguished by 0.23am on January 11.