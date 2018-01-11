A woman was assaulted after she ignored requests for money from another woman

The victim, a woman in her 20s, was assaulted by a woman as she walked into the Tesco Princes Road store around 7.30am.

The woman had become verbally and physically abusive towards the victim, when she ignored requests for money.

The victim had minor injuries and did not require hospital treatment.

Essex Police want to speak with the woman in the CCTV footage in connection with this incident.

If you think you recognise her, please call PC Darren Smith at Chelmsford police station on 101, quoting reference 42/2419/18.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.