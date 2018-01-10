The Chelmsford Winter Beer and Cider Festival is back.

It will take place from February 14 to 17 between noon and 11pm every day at King Edward VI Grammar School (KEGS), Broomfield Road, Chelmsford.

It will feature 190 different beers, over 50 ciders and a selection of wine along with a great food offering.

Entrance is free to card-carrying CAMRA members at all times.

For non-members, entrance is free before 6pm, but £3 after 6pm.

Special souvenir tankard/glass are available for a refundable £3 deposit if returned by 11.15pm.

Paul Murrell, Winter Festival Organiser for Chelmsford says: “The Chelmsford Winter Beer Festival is the perfect place to kick off a month of beer. Conveniently located within a five minute walk from local bus and railway stations, it is the perfect stop for any dedicate beer fan looking to extend the fun of their visit to the Great British Beer Festival Winter in Norwich.